WWE NXT Team Spoils Je'Von Evans' X-Division Title Shot At TNA Bound For Glory 2025

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans competed in what both men called one of the "youngest dream matches in history" when they faced off for the title at TNA Bound For Glory on Sunday, but the match, which was even extended by five minutes after coming to a time limit draw, was interrupted by "WWE NXT's" Darkstate, infuriating the TNA fans in attendance and on social media.

Evans and Slater's match went to a 20-minute time limit draw. Following the bell, fans chanted "let them fight!" bringing out TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, who awarded the men five extra minutes to attempt to determine a winner. Evans hit Slater with a drop kick and went for a pin, but the champion kicked out. Slater dodged an OG Cutter and countered into a roll-up. Evans rolled to the outside after taking a big move from Slater, and the champion flew over the top rope to take him out.

When they were back in the ring, staring each other down from opposite corners, the lights went out, and out came Darkstate. Saquon Shugers, Culter James, and former NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox took to the ring to beat down Evans and Slater. Both champion and challenger took Darkstate's finisher, and the "NXT" faction stood tall in the ring as fans chanted "f*** these guys." The commentary team pondered if the attack was a retaliation on TNA by Darkstate, after they lost the NXT tag titles to Matt and Jeff Hardy last week during the Showdown special.

The TNA and "NXT" Showdown isn't over, however, with Matt Cardona set to take on Josh Briggs on Tuesday. As of this writing, there's no word on whether Slater will join Evans to take on Darkstate on the show.