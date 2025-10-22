WWE Men's Speed Title Contender Tournament Finals Set

With the WWE Women's and Men's Speed Championships recently moving to the "WWE NXT" brand, new contenders were named. At "NXT" No Mercy, Sol Ruca successfully defended the women's title against Jaida Parker. Soon, El Grande Americano (portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser) will do the same for the men's iteration.

On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," the WWE Men's Speed Championship tournament kicked off with a pair of opening round matches pitting "WWE SmackDown" star Axiom against Sean Legacy of "WWE EVOLVE" and TNA Wrestling's Zachary Wentz against "NXT" star Jasper Troy. Troy and Wentz were the first to take on the three-minute time limit, though Troy only needed two to seal the victory with a spinning slam.

Axiom and Legacy followed later in the show, with the back and forth action going down to the wire. In the end, Axiom picked up his own win with a kick and Spanish Fly off the top rope with a mere three seconds to spare.

Following their opening round victories, Troy and Axiom will move on to face each other in the tournament finals, slated for next week's episode of "NXT." The winner will then earn the right to challenge El Grande Americano for the Men's Speed Championship. The time and place of that title match has yet to announced.

Troy, the co-winner of "WWE LFG" season one, previously challenged Oba Femi, albeit unsuccessfully, for the NXT Championship on "NXT." Axiom is a former NXT Tag Team Champion, having held the titles alongside Nathan Frazier on two separate occasions.