Bryan Danielson Assesses How These AEW Stars Would Fare Facing A Bear

Throughout time, professional wrestlers have faced off with some unconventional opponents, such as a broomstick, the Gobbledy Gooker, an invisible John Cena, and even God. How would they fare against a bear, though? According to Bryan Danielson, a few of his AEW colleagues have real potential to defeat the furry creature.

"So it depends on what kind of match it is," Danielson told "Fightful." "If it's a straight match, the bear wins. If it's a gimmick match, like it's a hardcore match, I swear Swerve [Strickland] is the craziest hardcore match that I've ever seen. He would staple that bear in the tongue or something like that. Yeah, it depends on the style of match. You get a straight old wrestling match, I bet the bear wins. You add any sort of shenanigans or that sort of thing, Swerve wins."

Other possible bear conquerors include former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and the current AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Unlike Strickland, though, Danielson believes Page could beat a bear in a clean fight, rather than a hardcore one.

As for those in the losing column, Danielson envisions the likes of TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Fletcher, despite being impressive in the ring, stands no chance of overcoming a bear in Danielson's eyes, though he does definitively get "destroyed." Meanwhile, Omega's ongoing battle with diverticulitis would make him prone to a horrific outcome in this scenario.

"I vote for the bear because I can't unthink of how bad his stomach is," Danielson said in reference to Omega. "As soon as you said it, I just envisioned a bear ripping open his stomach. I get a horror scene."

