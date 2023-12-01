The Miz Opens Up About Interviewing An Invisible John Cena On WWE Raw

Earlier this year, The Miz had the opportunity to interview an invisible John Cena on "WWE Raw." Asked about the segment during an interview with TNT Sports, Miz revealed just how excited he was to try something very unique in the segment as well ashow he then went about trying to piece the "interview" together.

"We were sitting there writing it, and we're like 'Alright, how do we make this absolutely incredible?'" Miz said. "And I was like 'I've got to hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.' But you can't just hit him, you've got to play it a little bit like he's there. Like, you get so angry and then you start pointing at him, and everyone thinks 'What is he doing?'"

"The push is what I think got the people in. Like, when I had invisible John Cena actually push me ... that's when I realized 'Oh, this is getting everyone. Everyone's into it. This is pretty cool,'" he added. "And then I was like 'Well, now, I would swing at him, he would duck, he would swing ...' So that's kind of how it all came."