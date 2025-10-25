WWE's Triple H Reflects On Working Relationship With Vince McMahon

Triple H went from a floundering WCW talent to a WWE main eventer who struck up a personal relationship with Vince McMahon, married his daughter, and eventually took hold of the creative reins of the company following McMahon's scandalous resignation as Chairman of the Board.

"The Game" was featured on the "TED" channel, where he described the genesis of his working relationship with McMahon.

"So when I really first started to make it, came to WWE, and started to make it, I had the opportunity to talk creatively with Vince McMahon for the first time and that would start a creative relationship with the two of us that would last for multiple decades that would put me, even while I was performing, in a behind-the-scenes capacity understanding what drove the business and the business of the business over all those years. So when he finally left, I had sort of been in that position for a lot of years to come in seamlessly, to some degree, because you know nobody can fully take over the chair that he had. He built the business from the ground up. He is the visionary that saw this."

The WWE Hall of Famer also gave credit to his father-in-law for pioneering the pay-per-view industry.

"He had gone out and took over all the little territories and became the first national global brand, pioneered the pay-per-view industry. And I've heard people say in that industry, pay-per-view would have failed if it wasn't for WWE because we had multiple events all the time. Not like boxing where there was one-offs."

The McMahon-Levesque legacy continues to solidify itself as Triple H's wife, Stephanie, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026.

