WWE's R-Truth Says He And John Cena Did Rap Song Together That Nobody Will Ever Hear

Aside from being two of the most tenured performers on the WWE roster, R-Truth and John Cena share something else in common. They are both avid fans and occasional partakers in hip-hop.

In fact, both superstars, at some point in their careers, incorporated live performance into their entrances in WWE. Cena took a more battle rap approach, while Truth engaged the fans in a sing-along to his theme music. To that point, the two wrestlers also recorded their own entrance music.

But the big question remains, have Truth and Cena ever collaborated on music?

Truth sat down with Bleacher Report and revealed that there is indeed a track in the vault with him and Cena on it.

"We never had a rap battle, but we used to do this thing on the tour bus, it was myself, Cena and The Usos, we would always have a cypher on tour buses. But me and Cena did a song like years ago, he came to my house, and we recorded it in my studio upstairs. It will never see the light of day, but there is a song with me and Cena on it."

R-Truth went on to explain why the song hasn't seen the light of day yet.

"I think it's just like not knowing what's in David Copperfield's hat. It's something that we just got. You never say never, but it's something that we got that we did years ago. It was dope, bruh! Both verses, it was fire. It was called 'The Jumpoff,' It was dope, dog!"

Cena is in the midst of his farewell tour, with it recently being announced that "Saturday Night's Main Event" in December will host the final match of his WWE career.

