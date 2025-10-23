Ricochet Helps The Opps Retain AEW Trios Titles Over Hurt Syndicate

The Opps completed their fifth defense of the World Trios Championship during "AEW Dynamite," defeating the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP with a little help from Ricochet and The Demand.

After a battle of the powerful between Lashley and Joe in the early going, with neither really getting a discernible advantage, The Opps worked well to isolate Benjamin in the ring by their corner. They each took turns working him over, and while the Hurt Syndicate remained frustrated on the apron even the illegal members in the match got their shots in behind the referee's back.

Benjamin eventually planted Joe and got the hot tag to Lashley, who then got into a striking exchange and looked to cinch in the Hurt Lock on Powerhouse Hobbs, but Hobbs managed to tag Shibata in.

Shibata got the PK connected against Lashley, tagging in Joe as Lashley tagged MVP into the match. MVP looked to close things out with the Playmaker to Joe in the ring, but Ricochet emerged on the apron to cause a momentary pause, thus allowing Joe to cinch in the Coquina Clutch to get the submission victory.

After the match, the Hurt Syndicate ran up the ramp to find Ricochet and co., leaving Joe to take the microphone and address his ongoing feud with "Hangman" Adam Page. Page defeated Joe this past Saturday at WrestleDream, retaining his World Championship before Joe and The Opps turned on him in an ambush. The Hurt Syndicate had defeated The Demand in trios action at the event, and their issue appears to be ongoing as well.