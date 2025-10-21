Hangman Page To Samoa Joe After AEW WrestleDream Attack: 'Have You Lost Your Mind?'

After defeating Samoa Joe with not one, not two, but three Buckshot Lariats to retain his AEW Men's World Championship at WrestleDream, "Hangman" Adam Page seemed ready to let bygones be bygones, shake Joe's hand, and move on. Joe seemed willing to do that at first as well, before revealing it was all a ruse, as he and Opps teammates Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata left Page laying in a crumpled heap, a clear sign that Joe wasn't done chasing Page's championship.

One day after WrestleDream, AEW posted social media exclusive footage of Page after the show, getting checked out by a doctor following The Opps assault. But despite being banged up, Page seemed more fired up than ever before, launching into a verbal tirade directed squarely at his former ally.

"Joe, have you lost your mind?" Page said. "Have you lost your mind in the admittedly twilight years of your career? I gave you the shot and you failed! You're embarrassed! Have you lost your mind?! Have you lost your mind?!"

Page was so wound up that the doctor treating him was forced to grab Page in an attempt to both sit him back down and continue treatment. Page finally did relent, but still had more to say for Joe, reminding the veteran of the promise he had made to him when they first agreed to face off at WrestleDream.

"I warned you, did I not?" Page said. " I warned you. Joe, when I find you, I am going to ruin your g*****n life."