The Young Bucks Teaming With Heated Rivals In Big Money AEW Collision Match

The Young Bucks will be forced to try and coexist with FTR on Saturday's "AEW Collision" after they sought a "Money Match" with any opponents or partners.

The Bucks suffered a defeat in their latest attempt to ascertain funds at this past Saturday's WrestleDream, losing out to the reunited Jurassic Express with $500,000 on the line, having lost their EVP titles at Forbidden Door and thus, in kayfabe, the pay grade they had been used to.

During Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" they continued to hustle, hammering on Tony Khan's office door and demanding he put them in a bout with a sizable purse on the line, adding that they were so desperate they would team with anyone against absolutely anyone.

Khan took the bait, booking the Bucks against the four of "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus, therefore being asked by the Bucks if they were being expected to fight them in a four-on-two situation, and responding by saying they would be teaming with the pair in his office with a prize of $400,000 on the line.

Khan walked off, with FTR leaving his office and revealing themselves as the Bucks' teammates. Stokely Hathaway joked about their financial situation, giving them a bill and saying they needed it more than them, with Nick Jackson making it clear that they needed the money and would accept the match-up with their arch-rivals.