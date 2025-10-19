Jurassic Express Wins Big At AEW WrestleDream, Gets Unexpected Help After DCF Attacks

Saturday may have been about the money for The Young Bucks, but for "Jungle" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, WrestleDream was their opportunity to settle history. With 500,000 dollars on the line and "Tarzan Boy" blasting from the St. Louis crowd, the two teams went to war, with Jurassic Express coming out on top in their first pay-per-view match back as a unit.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's tag team expertise gave The Bucks an initial leg-up on the competition, but their momentum was dashed as soon as Luchasaurus was tagged in early on. There, it was a tug-of-war match, with each team throwing Hurricanranas, Chokeslams, Cutters, Superkicks, and Destroyers at the other. Despite each unit's best efforts, however, neither team could cinch in the definitive three-count and victory, and the night dragged on.

The match finally ended after Luchasaurus and Perry connected a Countdown to Extinction onto Matthew. With a win and 500,000 dollars to their name, Perry and Luchasaurus attempted to donate their newly-claimed funds to the down-on-their-luck Bucks, only to be interrupted by the arrival of the Don Callis Family. Josh Alexander, Mark Davis, and Lance Archer stormed the ring to pummel Jurassic Express, and while The Bucks exchanged conflicted looks, they ultimately looked the other way, and left the ring.

Kenny Omega met The Bucks on the ramp, irate and scolding the former EVPs for their inaction. Omega took it upon himself to aid Jurassic Express as The Bucks continued their somber march up the entrance ramp, and the night ended with the trio standing tall.

Saturday's match came after the events of All Out, where Perry returned to AEW programming to reunite with Luchasaurus and confront The Bucks in Toronto. Since then, the former Elite member Perry has been after the team in a quest for retribution.