AEW Dynamite - 10/22/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Bandido got one of the biggest victories of his career at AEW WrestleDream 2025 when he became only the third man in AEW to pin Kazuchika Okada, while also retaining the AEW Tag Team Championships in the process. Naturally, this led to an AEW Unified Championship match for this week on "AEW Dynamite," and while I personally think a match of this size could have sat very nicely on a Full Gear card that I literally can't predict right now, this was an excellent TV wrestling match.

One of the biggest issues that people had with Okada when he initially came to AEW was that his big matches on pay-per-view always delivered, but he would always short-change you on television for the simple fact that he isn't used to wrestling shorter singles matches. However, "The Rainmaker" seemed to figure it out during last year's Continental Classic tournament, and now he is flourishing in this new role in The Don Callis Family as the AEW Unified Champion.

For Bandido, I don't even think it's an exaggeration to say that he might genuinely be one of the purest babyfaces in all of wrestling right now. Whenever he is in the ring, the crowd gets lost in his infectious energy, and he has a catalog of impressive moves that he can basically use on anyone, even with one good arm. That was the story in this match as Okada zoned in on Bandido's already beaten-up shoulder, knowing full well that he might be able to do certain moves with one arm, but it would take everything in Bandido's being to get it done.

The closing stretch of this bout is particularly special as Bandido hits a Rainmaker of his own on Okada, and thanks to how protected that move has been in AEW, there was a genuine rush through the crowd of "wait a minute, is Bandido going to beat Kazuchika Okada?" Obviously, that never happened, and Okada got his win back after hitting a Rainmaker of his own in a breezy watch that gives you just enough to call it a great match, while also preserving a few things for if they ever meet on a bigger stage.

The aftermath of the family being torn between Okada and Konosuke Takeshita builds anticipation for their eventual match, and "Dynamite" went off the air with a sense of satisfaction that you don't always get. Sometimes, "Dynamite" is main evented by whatever match Tony Khan thinks is cool, but Bandido versus Okada felt like a main event, was treated like a main event, and performed by two guys who belong in the main event. A great finish to a great show all around.

Written by Sam Palmer