Kevin Nash Loved This WWE Raw Detail Leading Up To The Vision Attacking Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed ousted Seth Rollins from their faction not too long ago, as the former World Heavyweight Champion is now out due to injury. With their betrayal, Breakker is now positioned to be a main event star. Kevin Nash is loving the storyline that's led to this point and what might be in store for both men, now that they're apart from Rollins but still have Paul Heyman hovering around them.

"I was always like, 'Attention to detail, man,'" Nash said during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, after agreeing with his co-host Sean Oliver that having the betrayal come after the end credits already rolled made the moment shocking. Nash then questioned whether Breakker and Reed are heels now.

"I don't know. The crowd popped for 'em!" he exclaimed.

"I'm not convinced that Paul is with them," Nash added when they delved further into the heel/babyface nature of the duo. "I think that Heyman raised their hand because, I mean, that he's a chicken s**t heel anyway? So, he would – he's going to – I mean, he's a cockroach. He's gonna do whatever he can to survive."

Nash further predicted that Heyman will likely betray either both or one of the two, to either align himself with the next big thing or an old ally like Brock Lesnar.

