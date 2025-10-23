AJ Styles Reflects On WWE Crown Jewel Match With John Cena

In one of the final matches of his retirement tour, John Cena clashed with AJ Styles one last time at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where "The Champ" walked away with the final win over "The Phenomenal One." Reflecting on their clash during an interview with The Boston Herald, Styles shared what he really thinks of Cena following their final rivalry.

"I'm not sure there is anyone in the ring I trust more than John Cena," Styles said. "He's incredible at understanding what the fans need when they need it. He's even more incredible with the way he treats people."

Styles recalled being in the moment during their final match — the last time they'll ever wrestle one another — and fully embraced it.

"It's hard not to love what you do when you're having so much fun doing it," he said. "People might be surprised to hear this, but for John and myself, it was another match until it was over."

Styles claimed that the two men reflected on the significance of their final bout afterwards but emphasized that while in the moment, they both focused on only on entertaining the fans.

"We've been doing this for decades, this is what we do," Styles said. "The greatest part is it meant a lot to a lot of people. We wanted to give wrestling fans something special, and I think we accomplished that."

During their clash, both Cena and Styles paid homage to many of their old rivals, including AEW's Samoa Joe, who reacted to his former rival during interview with Forbes.