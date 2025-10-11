John Cena Outlasts AJ Styles In Emotional Final Clash At WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Crown Jewel was final tiebreaker between John Cena and AJ Styles. After a match full of career callbacks, back-and-forth offense, and near-falls, a twilight-era Cena walked out of Perth with the victory, effectively cementing his and Styles' historic rivalry's record at 3-2.

"Thank you, Cena" chants reverberated through Western Australia, but the crowd went wild as announcer Alica Taylor introduced Styles as the face of "total, nonstop action" and the definitive "boss of the Bullet Club," as prompted by Cena. Despite Perth's feel-good nature, both men wasted no time getting their hands on each other, with a series of counters opening Saturday's match. An Attitude Adjustment reversal allowed for Styles to gain an early advantage, but a single strong-armed Clothesline from Cena took him down. Styles fought back against Cena's subsequent Shoulder Tackles with his career-making strikes, but Cena ultimately came out on top with a Five-Knuckle Shuffle.

It was homage after homage after Cena landed a Skull Crushing Finale. Cena locked in the Walls of Jericho following a tense submission exchange, only to have his move reversed into Styles' Calf Crusher. Cena locked in the STF, but a Styles Clash broke the submission sequence. Perth lit up in fireflies after Cena landed a Sister Abigail, but the teary-eyed Cena's following Pedigree attempt was met with a Deadeye from Styles. Cena attempted to finish the match with a Rope Hung DDT and RKO combo, but Styles continued to fight, much to Perth's disbelief. Rey Mysterio's 619 and Shawn Michael's Sweet Chin Music got their shout, but ultimately, a Tombstone Piledriver and Attitude Adjustment combo got Cena his final, tie-breaking victory.

Cena raised Styles hand following the match, and Styles returned the favor. Cena left his final overseas in-ring venture by flashing a "four" at the camera, as his list of in-ring appearances continues to dwindle.