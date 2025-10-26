Gail Kim Didn't Think She Was Ready For First WWE Accomplishment

Sometimes in wrestling, one gets thrown directly into the deep end and is faced with the proverbial "Sink or Swim" scenario. Such was the case with TNA (and likely eventual WWE) Hall of Famer Gail Kim, whose first televised competition for WWE in 2003 saw her win a seven-woman Battle Royal to capture the WWE World Women's Championship after just five months and a baker's dozen of actual matches with the company. Add to that the fact that her win came over a murderer's row of WWE Women's Division stalwarts from that era in Ivory, Jacqueline, Jazz, Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, and Victoria, and it's no wonder that Kim felt just a bit of pressure at the beginning of her WWE run.

Appearing on "Massive Heat," Kim cited good fortune as well as a recognition of the awkwardness of the sudden spotlight. "I was really lucky but I'll be honest," she said. "I did win the WWE Women's Championship on my debut night and honestly, I was so green, I don't think that was the right place to start." Now armed with the wisdom and perspective that comes from a near-20-year career, she can confidently make that claim while, at the same time, remaining appreciative. "I'll take it now because it made history," Kim added. "But at the time, I'm like, ['You] start at the top and there's only one way to go and that's either stay straight or down.'"

It worked, of course, as Kim made a fine career for herself with probable further accolades still to come, but she remains cognizant of the obstacles that put in front of her right out of the gate. "It's just really hard to start off that way," she said. "I'm very grateful. I just, I was not ready for it."

