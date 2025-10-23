TNA's Matt Hardy Reflects On Dudleys Match, Pushes Back On 'Sickos' Who Didn't Like It

The Dudley Boys have officially hung up their boots and ridden off into the sunset. The WWE Hall of Famers wrestled The Hardys at TNA Bound For Glory. The bout was divisive amongst the wrestling fandom, but less so for the men involved in the match.

"There were a lot of, I call them 'sickos,' internet nobodies who came and were critical of the match. I loved our match. Our match with Team 3-D, I loved it," Matt Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." Hardy feels he, his brother, and the Dudleys did their best to make the match as good as possible. "Jeff and I stayed until 4 am, signing autographs. For 6 hours, people came to us crying, that happened dozens of times that night, and the fact that...I was with AJ Francis putting him through a table. We're still working in very competitive matches, doing everything, just working smart...We are the current guys."

Hardy feels that while he and Jeff have a nostalgia factor to them, Matt considers them part of the current generation of wrestlers, as opposed to some kind of legacy act.

"We can hang with any act that is going today, especially if we play to our strengths," Hardy said.

Matt and Jeff aren't just TNA Tag Team Champions at the moment, as they also hold the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships, putting them up against young teams like Dark State. Playing to Matt and Jeff's strengths, The Hardys will defend their NXT Tag Titles in a Broken Rules Match at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event.