Booker T Wishes He Had Bond With His Brother Like This WWE Hall Of Fame Tag Team

Before solidifying himself as a main event star, Booker T was a part of one of WCW's most successful tag teams alongside his brother, Stevie Ray, as Harlem Heat. Despite their real-life bond as actual brothers and the time they spent together in the squared circle, Booker admits he isn't as close to his brother as kayfabe brothers Bubba-Ray and D-Von Dudley are in real-life.

"Those guys did a lot together. They did a lot together, man!" he exclaimed during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "All those miles and all those trips... For the regular person, you know, that's just working 9 to 5, it's just really hard to understand how close those guys had to be to pull something off like that." Booker noted how the two ended up having to watch one another's backs all over the world over the decades they spent together as a tag team.

"They spent more time together than they have with their spouses, you know? So, it's really amazing what those guys did," Booker said. "I wish... I envy those guys... I envy those guys. I wish I would-could have had that kind of relationship with my brother, you know. I really do."

During an interview years ago, Stevie Ray looked back at his partnership with his brother, but shot down ever returning to the ring alongside Booker, noting that they accomplished everything they wanted and that, as far as he's concerned, Harlem Heat is dead.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.