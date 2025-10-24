GCW Owner Says Indie Star Nick Gage Is In Treatment, 'Plans To Stay Indefinitely'

You can't call someone an indie legend without mentioning the leader of "MDK All Day," Nick Gage. To remain the top of the sport, the Hardcore Hall of Famer is stepping away from wrestling to focus on healing, as he is currently seeking treatment. Longtime friend and GCW founder, Brett Lauderdale, announced Gage's upcoming absence after speculation ran wild online as to why the former three-time GCW World Champion will not be appearing for the company in the near future.

Addressing the news before speculation grew wider and out of hand, Lauderdale had this to say on X [formerly known as Twitter]: "Was gonna hold off on any kind of public update but ive seen people speculating, so ill give a brief update...Nick Gage will not be attending any shows for the foreseeable future. He is currently in treatment (and has been for several weeks) and plans to stay indefinitely."

Was gonna hold off on any kind of public update but ive seen people speculating, so ill give a brief update... Nick Gage will not be attending any shows for the forseeable future. He is currently in treatment (and has been for several weeks) and plans to stay indefinitely — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) October 22, 2025

Last year, Gage confirmed he had a stay in rehab around the time he missed last year's GCW Homecoming event. He checked himself out, citing he felt good. Gage hasn't wrestled for GCW since August 2024's Now and Forever event. That same month, Gage announced he was moving on from GCW, yet expressed it would always be his home. One year later, the "God of Ultraviolence" returned home and appeared at the annual Homecoming show. Up until this news report, Gage remained active on the indies and last wrestled on September 20, against Brian Bayside.