Nick Gage Thinks Recent AEW Barbed Wire Match 'Sucked'

Nick Gage has revealed his honest thoughts about the recent Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match on AEW. Gage said that he absolutely loves deathmatch wrestling. He said that he is fascinated with the idea of a wrestler getting to a point of asking themselves whether or not you're going to quit or keep fighting and that was what made him fall in love with the style. "It's passion, and I love it," Gage said while speaking with "Rewind, Recap, Relive." "I feel like I'm the king, I'm the God of this, so I want to back that up, so I will face anybody, anywhere, anytime. I love that 'me vs. another man,' and who can take the most pain."

Gage has been wrestling since 1999. He began as part of CZW and wrestled a variety of hardcore death matches. He remained with the promotion on and off until 2015 before he signed with GCW, a promotion primarily known for their death matches. He would make a surprise appearance in AEW late last year as one of the Five Labors of Jericho. In between his stints with CZW, Gage was arrested twice. The first being in 2005 after being found guilty of being in possession of stolen property where he would ultimately pay a fine. The second being in 2010 after being convicted for second degree robbery. He would remain imprisoned until November of 2016.