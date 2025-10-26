Ex-WWE Star 'Disqualifies' Chris Benoit As A Wrestler, Says Tribute Show 'Felt Weird'

The tragedy of the Benoit family has undeniably and irrevocably stained the legacy of former WWE Champion Chris Benoit. While many fans still urge that Benoit's lauded wrestling matches should be considered separate from his actions on the last weekend of his life, his former co-worker James Yun — known during his WWE career as Jimmy "Wang" Yang — doesn't think that "the Rabid Wolverine" should even be considered a wrestler.

"I don't care anything about his wrestling ability now, what he did disqualifies him to me as a wrestler," Yun said during an interview with Jack Kilby on the "Cheap Heat Productions Podcast."

When it became clear that Yun was taken aback after being asked about Benoit, Kilby followed up with a question about Yun looking "less than comfortable" during the televised tribute to Benoit's memory on the episode of "WWE Raw" that aired June 25, 2007 — shortly after the death of the Benoit family, but before the details were made public knowledge.

Yun recalled being brought to the arena that night in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he was ironically set to participate in a kaybabe memorial service for then-WWE owner Vince McMahon, who had been "killed" in a televised limousine explosion two weeks before. The segment, which would have involved "Burn Notice" and "Evil Dead" franchise actor Bruce Campbell, was never aired, and the "Vince's death" storyline dropped, due to the real-life Benoit incident. Yun described being excited to see Campbell, of whom he was a big fan, before hearing Vickie Guerrero scream in reaction to the news about Benoit and his family being dead.