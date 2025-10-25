Former World Champion Helps Ilja Dragunov Win First WWE Men's US Title Open Challenge

Ilja Dragunov completed his first defense of the United States Championship as he continued the US Open Challenge during "WWE SmackDown."

Dragunov's title win upon his return last week was brought about by Sami Zayn's revival of the Challenge after he had himself dethroned Solo Sikoa at the end of August. After dethroning Zayn, the new champion sought to continue the weekly title defenses, and his first challenger to emerge was one who had challenged Zayn previously: Aleister Black.

Black entered the match with Zelina Vega alongside him, and she would get involved in the early goings with the hurricanrana off of the apron behind the referee's back. Black looked to have the match won after a sheer-drop brainbuster but only for a near-fall, leading to Dragunov being unable to capitalize after connecting with the Torpedo Moscow. Dragunov then looked for the H-Bomb, but Vega pulled at his ankles to stop him in full-view of the referee, and was thus ejected from the match.

Damian Priest's music then hit to precede his entrance, taking off his glasses to reveal a burn from the fireball Black flashed in his face during their Last Man Standing match. With the distraction, Dragunov connected with a final Torpedo Moscow to put Black away and retain his title. Priest then continued to attack Black after the bell, and looked for a Conchairto on the announcer's desk, but Vega once again interfered to save Black by clawing at the injured eye of Priest.