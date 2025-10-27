Mark Briscoe Says This AEW Rival 'Doesn't Understand Boundaries'

AEW star Mark Briscoe understands the weight that some words carry, which he proves every week on AEW programming with his word of the day, but given what happened to his late brother Jay Briscoe, there are some things that you just don't say to the "Sussex County Chicken." However, MJF decided to say all of those things and more, leading to Briscoe creating the "Tables N' Tacks" match that the two men had at AEW All Out 2025, and during a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," Briscoe explained why he created the match, and how it was a punishment for MJF not having any boundaries.

"The thing about MJF is sometimes, he just doesn't understand boundaries and he doesn't understand limitations and he doesn't understand how some things are. You might be thinking it, but it really don't need to come out your mouth. So I don't think he really ever thinks about the feelings or any pain that he might be causing anybody else, and so that was kind of my inspiration was why don't we have this match where, you know, even just to move, just to roll over, you're going to feel pain. Even just to get up off the mat, you're going to feel pain, because that was my thoughts all along was that I was going to be sure that the entire ring was covered in tacks."

Briscoe explained that he was more than happy to turn himself into a human pin cushion as long as MJF had as much pain inflicted on him as he has inflicted on others, both physically and emotionally. The former ROH World Champion went on to reveal how he felt the following morning, which he described as having a really bad sunburn, which will happen considering how many thumbtacks were used during the match. "I want to say the last I heard was 85,000...at least 85,000, it was just enough."

