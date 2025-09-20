Mark Briscoe Wins Bloody War With MJF In Tables N' Tacks Match At AEW All Out 2025

MJF let Mark Briscoe choose the stipulation for AEW All Out and that was probably a mistake on his part as Briscoe's decided on a Tables "N Tacks match. Briscoe was victorious, handing MJF his second loss in less than 24 hours.

Briscoe dumped buckets of tacks into the ring as soon as the bell rang. He and MJF battled to not be the first to go into the pile of tacks with MJF eventually winning the battle. After delivering a bodyslam into the tacks, he rubbed Briscoe's forehead into the tacks and Briscoe immediately sporting a crimson mask. MJF went on to set up two tables on the outside. MJF forced tacks into Briscoe's mouth and delivered a right hand. Briscoe did a back body drop into the thumbtacks and followed with a tope suicida. He then grabbed a chair to launch himself onto MJF to send him crashing into a table. Briscoe got another table and did a running flying elbow off the apron to send MJF through it.

Briscoe set up yet another table before getting back in the ring where MJF greeted him by throwing tacks in his eyes. Briscoe responded with a powerbomb before getting a chair from under the ring that was covered in tacks. MJF was the one to use this weapon across Briscoe's back before hitting a piledriver. MJF put a table into the ring and retrieved two black bags from under the ring. He dumped shards of broken glass across the table. Both men reigned down punches on one another. Briscoe set up for a Jay Driller when MJF bit him. Briscoe returned the favor before delivering a Froggy Bow through the table. Not satisfied, Briscoe delivered another one from the opposite corner. He sealed the deal with the Jay Driller for the win.

MJF got married to backstage announcer, Alicia Atout, earlier this month. Instead of taking a honeymoon, he cost Briscoe a shot at the TNT Championship.