Mark Briscoe Adds Unique Hardcore Stipulation To AEW All Out Match With MJF

Last week on "AEW Collision," Mark Briscoe had his shot at the AEW TNT Championship ripped away from him thanks to MJF, leading Briscoe to lay out a challenge for a match at All Out on September 20. Brimming with confidence, MJF stated a few days later on "AEW Dynamite" that he would be more than happy to let Briscoe pick the stipulation for their match in Toronto, Canada. Now that stipulation has been confirmed as Briscoe confirmed on the September 13 episode of "Collision" that his match with MJF will be a Tables N' Tacks match.

MJF came to the ring for an interview with Ian Riccaboni, where Maxwell Jacob Friedman told Briscoe that he cost him his match with Konosuke Takeshita and a shot at Kyle Fletcher's AEW TNT Championship because of what happened at Forbidden Door, and that it was simply an eye for an eye situation. MJF went on that blue collar men will never get the better of those who are white collar men, and that once he is finished dealing with Briscoe at All Out, he will finally get the better of Hangman Adam Page and become the next AEW World Champion.

Briscoe then appeared on the big screen in the 2300 Arena to thank MJF for giving him clarity on what he wanted the match at All Out to look like. He said that after watching Sabu put hundreds of people through tables in the old ECW Arena, tables had to be involved. However, he then added that because MJF is such a p***k, he thought he would add tens of thousands of them into their match, confirming that the match will be a No Disqualification Tables and Thumbtacks match.

However, the video of Briscoe was pre-taped, and after telling MJF that he wanted to get things going immediately, he appeared in the ring and attacked the former AEW World Champion. Briscoe revealed a bag of thumbtacks and emptied them on the mat as he looked to hit the Jay Driller on MJF, who escaped just in time, leaving his scarf in the ring for Briscoe to blow his nose in it.