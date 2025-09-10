Tony Khan Sees 'Generational' Hatred In This Intense AEW Feud

Following MJF and Alicia Atout's wedding last Friday, Friedman surprisingly cut his honeymoon short by making an appearance in the main event of "AEW Collision" to prevent his bitter rival Mark Briscoe from defeating Konosuke Takeshita and earning an opportunity to challenge for the TNT Title. Friedman and Briscoe have developed a deep aversion for each other over the summer, especially when the ROH legend cost MJF the AEW World Championship at AEW Forbidden Door, but according to company President Tony Khan, ditching wedding celebrations to get revenge is a new level of hatred.

"The man whose wedding I had attended just hours earlier, he came down to Philadelphia. He skipped his own honeymoon to cost Mark Briscoe," Khan said on the "Battleground Podcast." That is truly generational hating from MJF and he absolutely fits that billing and there is no love lost between Mark Briscoe and MJF. That is a real rivalry that is a very personal situation. There were some wrestlers that were able to put their differences aside out of respect for Max's wife, Alicia ... Mark Briscoe, I think he wisely took the high road and said, 'Okay, well, Alicia is great, but I don't want to be in a room with Max,' and at the end, Max really came out there and stabbed Briscoe in the back."

Although the ending of Takeshita and Briscoe's match was spoiled by MJF's interference, Khan explained that he understood Friedman's decision to get revenge on the 40-year-old for his actions at Forbidden Door. Khan also claimed that this past Saturday's "Collision" was one of the best episodes AEW has produced from start to finish.

