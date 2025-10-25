WWE Introduces Latest Wave Of NXT Recruits In Social Media Post

A new wave of talent is heading to "WWE NXT" as five new recruits have been officially revealed by the company in a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

They got next. 😤 Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center: Jaime Garcia

Mike Derudder

Dusan Novakovic

Cyril Coquerelle

Nathan Cranton pic.twitter.com/CCftNk2pJj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 24, 2025

The brand new "Rookie Class" of 2025 features a host of international talent that have been scouted from all over the world in recent months. From left to right, the first new recruit is Jaime Garcia, a 23-year old fan favorite from Madrid, Spain who fans in the United Kingdom have been praising for a long time. Formerly known as Zozaya, Garcia got his big break in White Wolf Wrestling (WWW) in his home country, but got his big break in the UK performing for companies like RevPro and PROGRESS, with his RevPro swan song coming at the company's 13th anniversary show over AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Forbidden Door weekend where he went toe-to-toe with Zack Sabre Jr..

Next to Garcia is Mike Derudder, better known as Mike D Vecchio to European fans, a Belgian wrestler who has held titles all over the world since making his pro debut in 2013. He has been a staple of the wXw roster in Germany, while also appearing in All Japan Pro Wrestling, PROGRESS, and GCW in recent years. Standing in the middle is Dusan Novakovic, a Serbian MMA fighter who might only have a professional record of one win and zero losses, but that one win came after just 31 seconds in the first round of the fight.

Cyril Coquerelle is a French wrestler who fans will already be familiar with without even knowing about it as Coquerelle has soared through the air of dozens of promotions in recent years as the masked star Aigle Blanc. While wrestling under a mask, Coquerelle was the longest reigning Rixe Champion in France, performed in companies across the world, and even mixed it up with the likes of Bobby Lashley, Penta, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Rounding out the class is Nathan Cranton, an English wrestler who has actually made more waves out of the ring than he has in it over recent years as he recently represented his home country in the Mr. International pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.