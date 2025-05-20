WWE Reportedly Signing Multiple Wrestlers From Recent UK Tryouts

While WWE was touring Europe during March as part of their road to WrestleMania, the promotion took the time to hold tryouts in the UK for European wrestlers. While news was slow to leak out regarding who WWE would be making offers to in the weeks after, news broke last week that WWE had interest in several talents, and now it seems that WWE has made up its mind on signing at least a few of them.

Fightful Select confirmed reports from Cultaholic that WWE is on the verge of signing French wrestler Aigle Blanc and Belgian wrestler Mike D. Vecchio to contracts. That's not all, however, as WWE is also expected to reach a deal with Spanish wrestler Zozaya. All three talents are expected to start with WWE in September. A fourth wrestler is also expected to sign with WWE, though their identity remains a mystery at this time.

Both Blanc and Vecchio had primarily been known for their work in Europe, though they branched out this year by working All Japan Pro Wrestling's Champion Carnival tournament throughout April. Both men competed in Block B, where Vecchio defeated Blanc in opening round action; Vecchio would finish with 8 points while Blanc would finish with 6, leaving them well short of advancing to the final. Zozaya had also spent a chunk of 2025 in Japan, competing for WWE's partner Pro Wrestling NOAH from January through early March.

One name not expected to join Blanc, Vecchio, Zozaya, and the unnamed wrestler is Portuguese wrestler Goldenboy Santos. Though WWE is interested in him, Santos is currently dealing with an injury, and is thus not expected to sign with WWE for the time being.