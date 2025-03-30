Backstage Update On WWE UK Tryouts

As WWE's European tour rolls on, several of the continent's top independent stars are partaking in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center located in the United Kingdom. News of this first emerged in January, with applications for it reportedly open until late February. The tryout itself began yesterday, and according to a new report, featured some familiar names from professional wrestling and other sports.

Per Fightful Select, day one participants included Goldenboy Santos, Zozaya, Man Like DeReiss, Bionic (of Gladiators), Nathan Angel, Rayne Leverkusen, Danny Jones, and Adam Maxted, the latter of whom also competed on the British version of "Love Island." Current PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs and former PROGRESS Women's Champion Rhio partook as well. European Football League player Yago Rivera also attended the tryout after receiving an invitation from WWE.

The outlet adds that talent went through a promo class, standard training drills, as well as practice matches to demonstrate their in-ring and talking abilities to WWE officials. The tryouts will continue today with even more action.

Of the talent involved, Fightful notes that Man Like DeReiss, the Kamikaze Pro Champion, especially impressed officials. DeReiss made appearances on the "WWE NXT UK" brand in 2019 and 2020, one of which saw him and Dan Moloney take on former NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince).

After wrapping up the European tryouts, WWE officials will head to The O2 for Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" in London. Confirmed matches for this event include IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship and Jimmy Uso vs. GUNTHER.