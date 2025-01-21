WWE Reportedly Planning Tryout In Europe In The Near Future

WWE has always been on the lookout for talent, but recently stepped up their game on that front even more when they unveiled their WWE ID program for independent wrestlers in late 2024. One aspect of that program that remained unclear was how it would apply to foreign wrestlers, particularly those in Europe, after all WWE ID talent announced so far turned out to be from the United States.

That may be changing shortly, however. Fightful Select reports that WWE is set to hold a tryout for UK and European talents in "the early days of March." The exact dates for the tryout, set to take place in London, aren't yet known, and talents contacted about the tryouts appeared to be unaware that they were taking place. Talents will have until February 28 to apply for the tryouts.

It's expected talent from Austrian promotion wXw, Irish promotion OTT, and UK's PROGRESS Wrestling will all be taking part; all three promotions had been associated with WWE in the past, though there is no known working relationship between them at the moment. Previously, European tryouts had seen names like Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, and Damian Corvin draw interest from WWE, though none have yet to sign a WWE contract. It's unknown if the three will also take part in the upcoming tryouts.

The overseas tryouts will coincide with WWE being in Europe for almost all of March, giving the Road to WrestleMania an international flavor. The promotion will head over to Europe starting on March 14, where they'll hold "SmackDown" in Barcelona, Spain, and will remain there until March 31, with shows scheduled for Germany, Belgium, Northern Ireland, Austria, the Netherlands, and England.