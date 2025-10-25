Je'Von Evans & Leon Slater Beat AAA's La Parka & Mr. Iguana At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater teamed together to pick up a win over AAA stars Mr. Iguana and LA Parka at "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc.

Evans and Slater fought each other to a no-contest for the X-Division title at Bound for Glory before looking to team together after Slater's subsequent title defense on "NXT," with Iguana and Parka challenging them to a match on Saturday night. The tag bout opened the weekend's event in Arizona, lasting almost 18 minutes and comprised of back-and-forth action between the teams.

As one might have expected, there was a lot of Iguana-centric offense from the aptly named luchador, tossing the plush pet towards his opponent either as a distraction or a mind game; Evans and Slater played into the idea that the soft toy was a sentient iguana and were horrified of it, playing hot potato with it before Iguana took them out at ringside.

He continued to use it as a weapon, with Slater threatening to punch it, getting told not to by Iguana, passing the toy back to him only to then get whipped with it. But Iguana was thrown into their closest chance of winning, Evans bundling him into Parka as he made the cover on Slater.

When all was said and done, Evans and Slater worked together to take out both their opponents – Evans flying over the ropes to level Parka on the outside, and Slater delivering the 450 Swanton Bomb to Iguana for the winning pinfall.