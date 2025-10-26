Billie Starkz Is Very Angry About Not Being Named Athena's Tag Partner On AEW Dynamite

For the past two years, Billie Starkz has been aligned with the current ROH Women's World Champion Athena as her head "minion," and the two women have formed quite the partnership. So when it was revealed on the October 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that Athena would be teaming up with Mercedes Mone in the tournament to determine the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, it's easy to imagine what the reaction from Starkz was like on X (formerly known as Twitter); she was not very happy.

What are you doing?!?! #AEWDynamite — BIG Billie Starkz • ビリー・スタークス (@BillieStarkz) October 23, 2025

Athena caught wind of how angry Starkz was that she picked the AEW TBS Champion over her head "minion," and tried to explain herself. However, that didn't necessarily make things any better.

You... uhhh ... didnt pick up the phone .... https://t.co/pq7QSLSTuy — Athena is ROH & All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 23, 2025

Starkz didn't have much time to sulk about Athena's decision as she was involved in a tag team match on the October 23 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," where she teamed up with Aleah James to take on the team of Alex Windsor and Yuka Sakazaki. However, it was Windsor and Sakazaki who walked away with the win, much to the disdain of Starkz.

As for the path that Athena and Mone will have to take, they will meet Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale in the first round. The winner of that match will face either Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata, or The Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, who were actually selected by Hayter and Aminata as their first round opponents after winning the right to choose their first match on the October 22 episode of "Dynamite." On the other side of the bracket, the aforementioned Alex Windsor will team up with Riho to take on Mina Shirakawa and "Timeless" Toni Storm, and in the final first round match, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will take on TayJay, Anna Jay and Tay Melo.