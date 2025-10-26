DarkState Defeat Broken Hardys At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025, Re-Capture Tag Titles

Dark State reclaimed the NXT Tag Team Championship from the Hardys in a Broken Rules match at Halloween Havoc, ending their 19-day reign with the titles since being defeated at "WWE NXT" Showdown.

All four members of Dark State fought against the Hardys at the beginning of the match, outnumbering and maneuvering them in what had effectively became a handicap match. But the Hardys managed to balance things, albeit at the expense of themselves too, by taking out Cutler James and Saquon Shugars on the outside with dives through tables.

Back in the ring, the Hardys were brutalized by the returning Osiris Griffin – who had also been put through a table earlier in the match – and Dion Lennox, until a brief burst saw Matt and Jeff each connect with Twist of Fates followed up with a Swanton bomb to Griffin. However, the cover was broken at the final second by Lennox, and the match continued.

Jeff further went for a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder onto Griffin through tables on the outside, but Griffin moved out of the way to ensure he went through the tables back-first. And he would go through another table in the closing stretch, with Griffin getting him up in the electric chair position while Lennox ascended a ladder on the outside, delivering the Doomsday Device through a table and getting the winning pinfall. With the win, Dark State's Lennox and Griffin begin their second reign with the NXT Tag titles, while the Hardys remain the TNA World Tag Team Champions.