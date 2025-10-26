Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron Reveal Their New Tag Team Name After AEW Dynamite

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament will kick off on Wednesday, as the promotion readies itself to crown the inaugural title holders. Among the tandems competing in the tournament, former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and puppet enthusiast Harley Cameron. In a new promo on X, the duo came up with a name for their team.

"We're still in this tournament and you gotta be in it to win it...We're gonna need a name," Willow told her new tag partner, following their loss in the pre-tournament four-way tag match on last week's AEW Dynamite.

"They call you 'The babe with the powerbomb,'" Harley said of Willow.

"And you, you 'feel the wrath,'" Willow said of her partner.

The team first came up with the suggestive "Feel The Babes," and then the controversial "Feel The Bombs," which Willow disqualified due to rising political tensions in the US and abroad. Willow pointed out that Harley is a "babe," and Harley pointed out that Willow is just as wrathful as she is, which led them to both land on the name "Babes of Wrath."

EXCLUSIVE: "We're going to need a name ..."@WillowWrestles & @HarleyCameron_ brainstorm a VERY important decision. pic.twitter.com/7AoUDN9X9k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

The Babes of Wrath are set to face ROH Women's World Champion Athena and AEW TBS Champion "12 belts" Mercedes Mone on Wednesday's "Dynamite." Interestingly enough, Mone is the one who dethroned Nightingale as TBS Champion at the 2024 edition of AEW Double or Nothing. The teams will compete for the chance to face either Sisters of Sin or Queen Aminata & Kris Statlander in the semi-finals.