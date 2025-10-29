Kevin Nash Says He Refused To Put This Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Over

Pro wrestling veteran Kevin Nash was once a major player in the industry, and as a main event star, he had a certain level of influence and say over his creative booking. Additionally, Nash was always 'one of the boys,' and was a part of the backstage clique called ”The Kliq' alongside Scott Hall, Triple H, X-Pac, and Shawn Michaels, which led to him outright denying a request from Vince McMahon to put another main eventer over.

During an episode of his podcast, "The Kliq," Nash recalled his final days in WWE and the request made to him to put over a former WWE Champion.

"I wasn't going to put [Ultimate] Warrior over on f**king RAW. I said no," he briefly recalled while talking about Bret Hart's exit from WWE in the 90s.

In the past, while reacting to the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix docuseries, Nash also touched on the topic and revealed that it was a direct favor request from McMahon himself. The veteran explained that it wouldn't have been a favor to McMahon and instead to Warrior, who he didn't consider as one of 'the boys' at the time. Instead, he offered to put over The Undertaker, and became one of the names listed in the 'Deadman's' streak when he lost against him at WrestleMania XII in 1996 before heading over to WCW, arguing that he was a heel and it wouldn't have hurt him to lose at that stage of his career.

