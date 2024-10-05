Why WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Didn't Put Ultimate Warrior Over Before Exit To WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is a stickler for respect when it comes to the backstage atmosphere in the company. Nash has made headlines recently in a war of words with former United States Champion Logan Paul when he said that Paul "wasn't one of the boys" after learning that he didn't seem to know what the term "shoot" meant in pro wrestling lingo.

On a more recent episode of "Kliq This," when talking about the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, Nash once again pulled out the phrase to describe another legend in the business, one he refused to put over when he first left McMahon's WWE for Eric Bischoff's WCW in the spring of 1996.

"When I left, I told Vince I'd do him favor if he wanted," Nash explained. "He said Warrior. I said, 'No. Like, I'm not doing him a favor.' To me, he wasn't one of the boys. I'll put Mark over. From now until I leave, everywhere, and I did. Or took a kick from Shawn at house shows. I was a heel, it didn't matter."

Though many things were covered in the "Mr. McMahon" series, including the Kliq's "Curtain Call" before Nash left the company alongside best friend Scott Hall, McMahon's issues with The Ultimate Warrior weren't brought up. Warrior and McMahon found themselves at an impasse when it came to Warrior's pay ahead of SummerSlam in 1991, with McMahon verbally agreeing to Warrior's demands when he threatened to no-show the event. But following the match, he delivered the star a note, telling him his contract with the company had been terminated.

