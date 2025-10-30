Nic Nemeth Recalls Threatening To Walk Out Of WWE Over 2019 Match Against Goldberg

Nemeth recalled a back-and-forth between himself and McMahon on the day of the show. By that point in his career, Nemeth had built up enough confidence backstage to tell McMahon when he thought he was wrong and, in this instance, he won out. Eventually, he heard a pitch that he thought worked out for everyone involved.

"I pitched a million different ways to do something and finally it was: superkick on the bell, get a false [finish] out of it, superkick him again, and then get broken in half," Nemeth stated. "And I go, 'Yeah, okay. That's something at least. That's some up-and-down we can go with.'"

Still, things didn't proceed exactly as expected. After the initial superkick, when Ziggler went for the pin, Goldberg kicked out right away.

"Because he's so good at wrestling," Nemeth added sarcastically.

Though he admitted that Goldberg's offense was quite painful, Nemeth wasn't bothered by it. The wrestling veteran was actually planning on leaving WWE at the time, with McMahon agreeing to let him leave after wrestling The Miz on "WWE Raw" days after SummerSlam. However, the same day as the Goldberg match, he was told that the company was not going to let him out of his contract after all, and he stuck around for four more years.

