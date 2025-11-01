WWE NXT's Jacy Jayne Explains Joining Forces With Lainey Reid After Rivalry

Before joining forces with former NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley to become the third member of Fatal Influence, Lainey Reid was embroiled in a brief feud with faction leader Jayne. Ahead of her title defense against current champion Tatum Paxley at NXT Halloween Havoc, Jayne was asked about her relationship with Reid since their rivalry and how they not only made amends, but joined forces.

"I think she was new to TV," Jayne explained during an interview on "Battleground Podcast" to explain why she and Reid couldn't get along initially. "She's been in NXT for a couple years, but she hasn't really had any spotlight opportunities yet."

Jayne further surmised that Reid was simply 'feeling' herself and was trying to prove herself to her.

"I think she got cocky way too fast and then, you know, she learned really quickly where you fall on the pedestal and you're not as high up as you thought you were," Jayne added, noting the rivalry was a reality check for Reid and opining that her now-stablemate would end up buttering her up and learning the correct way to go about things in NXT. "So, she proved herself to me, and I brought her in the group, and we're doing pretty well!"

Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence have yet to comment on her losing the championship, but will likely voice their grievances on the situation during the next episode of "NXT" especially considering that Izzy Dame tried to interfere in the match and ended up being the deciding factor in Paxley getting the win.

