Wrestler Who Helped Jacy Jayne At WWE NXT No Mercy (And Took Out Jasmyn Nyx) Revealed

Fatal Influence could be getting a new member after Lainey Reid revealed it was her to help NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne retain her title at No Mercy. A masked Reid, dressed in all black, took out Jayne's opponent, Lola Vice, allowing for Jayne to hit the Rolling Encore for the victory on Saturday.

She revealed herself to Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley backstage during Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." She also told Jayne that she was the one to take out Jazmyn Nyx last week. Nyx was written off TV and it was revealed she wouldn't be re-signing with WWE when her contract expires next month. In the weeks prior to her backstage attack, Reid had been teased as a new Fatal Influence member.

Reid was set to challenge NXT Speed Champion Sol Ruca for her title, but wasn't medically cleared to compete. She told Jayne that she defied doctor's orders to help her out.