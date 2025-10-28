WWE IC Title No. 1 Contender's Match Ends In Controversy When Los Americanos Interfere

El Grande Americano, Rayo, and Bravo, or, Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate, made sure neither Rusev or Penta would be moving on to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Los Americanos caused a disqualification in the number one contender's match on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" after Mysterio seemingly called in a favor during a backstage segment earlier in the night.

Penta was in control to start off the match and rocked Rusev with a hurricanrana. Rusev rolled out of the ring, unsteady on his feet, and capitalized on the Luchador on the outside. He took out Penta in the corner with a clothesline back in the ring, but Penta countered another with a backstabber. Penta tried to take Rusev out with kicks, and it took a few to get the big man down to the canvas.

Rusev caught Penta with a Machka Kick when Penta tried to take him out with a move from the top rope. Penta countered the Accolade and hit a Penta Driver, but Rusev kicked out. That's when Los Americanos interfered and caused the disqualification.

Rayo and Bravo held up Penta while El Grande Americano took him out, then threw Rusev into the stairs at ringside. As Americano was showboating for the crowd, Rusev popped up behind them and took out Rayo and Bravo before going face-to-face with Americano, who turned right into Penta. He was saved by Rayo and Bravo, who pulled him out of the ring.