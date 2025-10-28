Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles In Raw Main Event

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in the main event of "WWE Raw."

Flair and Valkyria got the match started, with the challengers getting the better end of the early goings before Bliss tagged in for the first time. She had a brief rally at the beginning of her stretch, but found herself isolated and needing to get the hot tag back to Flair. She continued to battle both Bayley and Valkyria at the same time, though eventually the numbers caught up with her and Bayley caught Flair with the Bayley-to-Belly, but only for a near-fall.

Bliss tagged back in without Bayley or Valkyria noticing, taking advantage to hit the latter with the Sister Abigail DDT and make the cover. Bayley broke that fall at the last second, allowing Valkyria to then connect with Nightwing to Bliss for her own cover; Flair broke this one up at the last second, with her and Bayley tagging back into things. Flair hit the Big Boot and cinched in the Figure Eight Leglock, only for Valkyria to once again save things by catching Bayley's hand before she tapped.

Bliss hit Twisted Bliss to break everything up, allowing her and Flair to connect with simultaneous Natural Selections to their respective opponents, and Flair making the winning cover.

After the match, the Kabuki Warriors attacked the champions as they were going to celebrate. They sought to attack Valkyria afterward, but Bayley came between them and the Warriors retreated up the ramp to close the segment and thus the show. With the result, Flair and Bliss completed their fifth defense since capturing the titles from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at SummerSlam.