WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Gained Early Confidence By Working With This Late Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Legend Rob Van Dam helped redefine pro wrestling alongside several of his peers during the 90s and well into the early 2000s as well. However, RVD wasn't always as confident in his abilities or potential to be a main eventer, but credits his late best friend, Sabu, for believing in him before he became "The Whole F'n Show."

"We did really want to outshine them, and they wanted to look better than us, too. So, that's what makes you look the best, is when you're out there trying to show off and look great," Van Dam expressed during his "1 Of A Kind" podcast after pointing out how important it is to make wrestling look real. "I think that's what I was taught, I think that's why I did well in the business, and since I started, you know, was always on my way up, you know what I mean?"

"I didn't spend years saying 'Well, I'm going to pay my due, doing jobs, and eventually it'll be my turn; It'll come around,' it wasn't like that for me," he added, claiming that from the bat he was told that he had main event potential and felt dejected when he saw guys wrestling for 10 years and getting nowhere. "But Sabu was like, 'F**k that guy. You're better than him!' I was just like 'What? Like, dude, how? I don't know what I'm doing, this is like my second match!'"

Van Dam further expressed that Sabu ended up changing his perspective about his ability, and this was later reinforced when fans started coming up to him and asking him for his autograph.

