Rob Van Dam Names Everything WWE Got Wrong With Its Sabu Tribute

It's nearing one week since the saddened news swept the pro wrestling community on the passing of hardcore legend Sabu. This week, remembrances poured out, including a tribute to the former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion on this week's edition of "WWE Raw." A friend and another person behind the lifeblood of ECW, Rob Van Dam, was surprised by the number of mistakes WWE made on Sabu's life, which he reflected on in his "1 Of A Kind" podcast.

"I wanted to say thank you WWE for opening up 'Monday Night Raw' with the image and mention of Sabu. That was great. What I got to tell ya is that everyone is getting all the facts wrong, and it's just repeated out there, and everyone has picked it up," Van Dam first stated. "They had Sabu's name, a picture of Sabu, his birth date, and where he was born. The only thing they got right about that was Sabu in the picture."

After acknowledging the sincere tribute, Van Dam set the record straight on correct information that must have slipped through the cracks about the Hardcore Hall of Famer that was wrongly mentioned not only in WWE, but in the dirt sheets as well.

"First off, his name wasn't Terrence...Sabu's name is Terry," Van Dam firstly noted. " He wasn't born in New York. He was born in Michigan...And this is the one that everybody prints. Everybody knows that Sabu died at the age of 60, right? No, he made it to 61...Sabu's birthday was December 12, 1963."

Now that the correct information has been mentioned, it's important for all to celebrate the strides Sabu made in his ever so violent yet charismatic career. Later this past week, Taz, another rival turned friend to Sabu, made a tear-jerking statement about his immortal legacy on "AEW Dynamite."

