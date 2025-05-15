Emotional Taz Pays Tribute To Sabu On AEW Dynamite: 'I'm Gonna Miss You, Brother'

Taz shared some words for his friend Terrence "Sabu" Brunk in a tribute to the late wrestler during "AEW Dyamite: Beach Break."

Sabu died at the age of 60 last weekend, spurring a number of professionals and fans in the wrestling industry alike to share stories and tributes to the hardcore legend. One of whom was Sabu's former championship-winning partner and storied rival from ECW, Taz, with their careers so intertwined to warrant the AEW announcer being mentioned in Monday's tribute during "WWE Raw."

Wednesday's "Dynamite" saw a tribute to Sabu from AEW, starting with some words from Excalibur before Taz spoke about the man he knew as a friend and as a colleague.

"He was a machine, his work ethic was off the charts, his presence was always amazing, his energy was freaking infectious. When I wrestled him, every time he brought the best out of me. Sabu was aura before aura was aura, before aura was cool, that's who he was. Behind the curtain, I promise you, he was loved by his peers worldwide," said Taz. "I'm gonna miss you brother."

Taz reflects on the loss of his close friend, Sabu, as we remember the legendary professional wrestler. pic.twitter.com/l5w7KZka5S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2025

Sabu never wrestled a match within AEW but he did make a one-off appearance at Double or Nothing 2023 as the special guest enforcer for the bout between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole. He got involved in the bout, exchanging chair shots with Jericho before repelling the JAS from ringside, delivering a splash to put Matt Menard through a table.