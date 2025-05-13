WWE Pays Tribute To Late Star Sabu, Michael Cole Name-Drops AEW Commentator On WWE Raw

WWE paid tribute to hardcore legend Terrence Brunk, better known to wrestling fans as Sabu, after his passing at the age of 60 over the weekend.

Sabu established himself as a legend of ECW throughout the 90s, becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, three-time Tag Team Champion, former World Television Champion, and even a former holder of the FTW Heavyweight Championship – revived by AEW in 2020 until its retirement last year. It would be through his ECW fame that he made appearances in WCW until the promotion closed its doors, and once more in WWE when it was revived as the third brand – facing John Cena at Vengeance 2006.

Sabu had yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his exploits despite many calls, but it didn't prevent the company from honoring the passing of a legend during "WWE Raw" with a tribute package and voice-over from Michael Cole. Cole gave credence to Taz, his commentary contemporary currently with AEW, as both a rival and a championship-winning partner, but largely spoke of the resume and importance to the industry Sabu boasted.

Honoring the life and remembering the legendary career of SABU.#ThankYouSabu pic.twitter.com/DqS4wSHGlR — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2025

Taz was among the host of names on Sunday posting in memoriam, crediting Sabu for making his career a possibility and the person he was. Sabu wrestled his last match only in April, a No Ropes Barbed Wire match against Joey Janela, ending his career with a win after 17 minutes.