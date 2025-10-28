WWE's AJ Lee Clarifies Social Media Status Following Fake Facebook Post

AJ Lee has notably been absent from television since competing alongside her husband, CM Punk, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed-tag team match at WrestlePalooza. Naturally, fans have been concerned about this, since they expected her to be more active and because of this, when a Facebook account claiming to be AJ posted an "update," everyone believed it was the former Divas Champion making the post herself.

"Hi bebes, I don't have facebook or any other socials besides this X and a verified Instagram: http://instagram.com/theajmendez," she posted via her official X account, revealing that the post was not made by her and also linking fans to Instagram where they can also keep up with her.

Hi bebes, I don't have facebook or any other socials besides this X and a verified Instagram: https://t.co/hfzd4WjSLs — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) October 27, 2025

Unfortunately for fans, AJ didn't specify exactly why she's not even been on television since WrestlePalooza, however, her socials show that the fake account at least did some research into her schedule before making the post. AJ does, in fact, seem to be focused on her writing endeavors instead. In a post made on her X account before the aforementioned one, AJ announced that she'll be at the Comic Creations Block Party on November 8, where she'll be signing copies of her book "DAY OF THE DEAD GIRL" alongside other creators.

It remains to be seen where she could potentially pick up from in WWE once she returns, but she could easily team up with Roxanne Perez — who has been open about her love for AJ — or rekindle feuds with Nikki Bella or Natalya.