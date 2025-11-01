Matt Hardy Reacts To WWE's AJ Styles Announcing 2026 Retirement

Next year, AJ Styles will hang up his wrestling boots for good, leaving behind a flourishing career in promotions such as TNA, NJPW, and WWE. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," current TNA star Matt Hardy weighed in on the news recently confirmed by Styles himself.

"AJ's great," Matt said. "I love AJ as a performer. I love him as a human being. What a great dude. Very proud to call him a friend. I mean, I get it. Some people want to leave whenever they can, whenever they feel like that they might be taking a step back or they might be getting a little slower, they might be getting a little older, they want to leave where they feel like they're on top. So, I get it and that's fine. We'll miss him. We'll miss AJ Styles because he's a very, very special talent."

For nearly the last decade, Styles has amazed fans across the WWE Universe with his mix of high-flying and technical in-ring moves. Prior to that, he spent many years as a main character in TNA Wrestling, so much so that it was often referred to as "the house that AJ Styles built." According to Matt Hardy, TNA's present-day success would not be possible without "The Phenomenal One."

"I know, in his heart, he's got a lot of love for TNA," Matt said. "Really when I think about it, he is the most important pillar of TNA. He is the guy that put TNA on the map whenever it first started. Without AJ Styles, TNA isn't where it is right now."

Though he will be retired from in-ring competition after 2026, Matt believes Styles will still pop up for a special appearances, much like the one he made at TNA Slammiversary 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.