Jasper Troy Wins Speed Title Opportunity On WWE NXT

Jasper Troy is set to challenge El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship after he defeated Axiom in the finals of the Speed tournament on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." Troy defeated TNA star Zachary Wentz to move on last week, and Axiom toppled EVOLVE's Sean Legacy. El Grande Americano's henchmen, Rayo and Bravo, were seen watching the three-minute match from the crowd.

Axiom tried to get Troy off his feet to start off the match, first with slaps, before jumping on the bigger man's back. He got Troy in the corner and tried to take him down with strikes, but Troy caught him and hit him with a back breaker. With about 60 seconds left in the match, Axiom hit Troy with a dropkick from the top rope. He once again got on Troy's back and got him down to one knee, but couldn't lock in a submission.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion went to hit the ropes, but Troy was back on his feet and hit him with a clothesline, followed by a sidewalk slam for the victory. The "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" season one winner will get his match for the Speed title on the November 11 episode of "NXT."