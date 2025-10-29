Trick Williams And Ricky Saints Set For Major WWE NXT Title Showdown

Ricky Saints and Trick Williams will meet in two weeks once again for the NXT Championship in a Last Man Standing match, having seen their fighting muddy the main event of "WWE NXT" between Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace.

Williams unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT title held by Saints in the main event of Saturday's Halloween Havoc, coming into Tuesday's show demanding that they run things back as if he had been wronged by the result. With Saints not answering him to begin with, Williams was then shown during the show to be looking for him and they finally got into things after the match between Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, last being seen shown by officials as the main event for the TNA Knockouts Championship got underway.

However, Williams and Saints emerged still in their skirmish surrounded by officials as the action in the ring continued, leading to distractions that allowed for Jordan to retain her title via underhanded means. Even as the match in the ring came to an end, Williams and Saints fought both against one another and the officials trying to stop them, leading to Saints spearing Williams through drywall. General Manager Ava then came out with a mic in hand and said since they want to fight one another so much, they can do it with the title on the line and see who the last man standing is in two weeks time.