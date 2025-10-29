Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Fires Shots At Wrestling's Second-Generation Stars

Former WWE talent Enzo Amore has gone great lengths to stay in the pro wrestling business after his highly controversial exit from the promotion in 2018, after claims of sexual assault came to light. Amore has since made a name for himself on the independent circuit, and the allegations against him were dropped. During an interview with "Busted Open Radio," however, Amore criticized how much easier second-generation wrestlers have it compared to him.

"Dusty Rhodes was my mentor. He said: 'live life on the edge of a lightning bolt.' So, that's what I have to do, okay?" he expressed. "Dusty Rhodes had to go back to WWE wearing polka dots, right? But that guy was the son of a plumber, not the son of a wrestler. These wrestlers are legacy media — that's legacy wrestling — you're watching people who are born into this s*** that share nothing in common with the people in Madison Square Garden, sitting in the last row."

Amore then proclaimed how he used to be just like the fans in the last row, but made it because the people knew he wasn't supposed to be there. "The people chose me. They didn't choose anyone else who was there, and guess what? I was there with all of them!" he added. He added that interacting with the wrestlers in the back is what broke kayfabe for second-generation stars. "You know what broke kayfabe for me? Being in the Curtain Call, literally witnessing it with my own f***ing eyes." Amore added that his grandfather had to explain to him why the members of "The Kliq" were suddenly friends in the middle of the ring after their rivalry.