WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Rotunda's Daughter Issues Statement On His Health

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that wrestling legend Mike Rotunda, the father of WWE's Bray Wyatt, had been placed in hospice care. Former WWE wrestler Leilani Kai and Rotunda's brother-in-law, Barry Windham, were the first to break the news, but neither disclosed the reasoning behind his need for medical care. However, it seems like some of the initial details about Rotunda's health were inaccurate, as his daughter, Mika Rotunda, took to social media on Wednesday to issue a public statement on the five-time WWE Tag Team Champion's wellbeing.

In a recent Instagram story, Mika provided new information on her father's condition, revealing that he's not in hospice care and has been placed in a rehabilitation center after enduring a heart attack this past September.

"Our family would like to take a moment to clarify some information currently circulating online regarding my father, Mike Rotunda, Yes, my uncle Barry did make a comment mentioning that my father is in hospice care while answering a question about my late brother, Windham, whom we lost 2 years ago. My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center. He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20th, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center. Where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery."

Mika continued to express that the Rotunda family is grateful for the immense amount of love and support that the wrestling world has offered since her father's health status became public, but kindly asked for privacy as they continue to focus on his recovery. She also explained that Mike's strength, work ethic and athleticism has carried him through every challenge of his life, and has faith that he will continue to fight moving forward.